Nicola Bulley: Missing Inskip dog walker prompts police search
- Published
A major search is under way for a woman who went missing while walking her dog.
Nicola Bulley, from Inskip, was last seen walking on a footpath by the river off Garstang Road, in St Michael's on Wyre, at about 09:15 GMT on 27 January.
Lancashire Police said members of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue team and the North West Underwater Search Team are all involved in the search.
The force said officers are "extremely concerned" for the 45-year-old.
Ms Bulley is described as white, 5ft 3ins (1.6m) tall, with light brown shoulder-length hair.
She speaks with an Essex accent and was last seen wearing a long black gilet jacket with a hood, black jeans and olive green ankle wellies.
She went missing while walking her dog, a brown-coloured spaniel, which was later found close to where she was last seen.
As well as Inskip and St Michael's, Ms Bulley also has links to Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire Police said.
Ch Insp Chris Barton said: "Nicola has now been missing for two days and we are extremely concerned about her.
"Firstly, if anybody saw her on Friday morning and has not yet been spoken to by police, or if anybody has any other information about where she might be, please get in touch with us straight away.
"We are following a number of lines of enquiry and are keeping an open mind at this stage about what has occurred.
"We appreciate there is a great deal of concern in the local area and that people want to help, however we would ask that nobody puts themselves in any danger.
"If anybody has any questions or concerns they are welcome to speak to officers in the area."
