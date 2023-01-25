Abel-Jax Mailey: Dad jailed for murdering his seven-week-old son
A "cowardly" father who murdered his seven-week-old son has been sentenced to at least 16 years in prison.
Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road in Burnley on 28 November 2021.
Oliver Mailey, 26, contacted emergency services saying he had found his son in his crib, lying limp and lifeless.
A post-mortem examination found Abel-Jax had died as a result of a brain injury consistent with shaking.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the examination also revealed the infant had a series of older, healing injuries to both his brain and his ribs, which were thought to have been caused by a previous incident of shaking four to 10 days before his death.
'Violent and horrific'
Mailey, of Piccadilly Road, Burnley, was found guilty of murder at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday.
He admitted manslaughter before the trial, saying he shook Abel-Jax, but claimed he had not intended to kill him or cause him serious bodily harm.
On the first day of the trial Mailey admitted he had previously shaken Abel-Jax.
Det Ch Insp Jane Webb, of Lancashire Police, said: "Abel-Jax's death is utterly tragic and heart-breaking. It has left his family devastated and no words can describe the unimaginable pain they have suffered and continue to suffer.
"As Abel-Jax's father, Oliver Mailey was in a position of trust, there to provide love, support and care. On that day, Mailey abused that trust in the most violent and horrific way.
"Mailey is a coward and his actions alone led to the death of his son."
