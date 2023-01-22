Hutton crash: Woman, 92, injured in two-car collision
A 92-year-old woman has been seriously injured in a crash involving two cars in Preston.
She was a passenger in a Ford Ka which was involved in a collision with a Mercedes in Liverpool Road, Hutton at about 12:40 GMT on Saturday.
The 88-year-old driver of the Ford and the 21-year-old Mercedes driver were not seriously injured, Lancashire Police said.
The force said no arrests had been made and urged witnesses to come forward.
