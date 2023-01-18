Footprints in snow help Preston police identify suspects
Police have thanked "Mother Nature for her assistance" after footprints in the snow helped identify two suspects.
Lancashire Police said a VW Golf failed to stop on request in Preston and drove off across snow and black ice at high speeds at about 01:00 on Tuesday.
The force said a pursuit was abandoned on safety grounds, but patrols later stopped two men and followed "snowy shoeprints" from them to the car.
It said the men were held on suspicion of a number of driving offences.
A police representative said the Golf had been spotted on Tag Lane and was ordered to stop after officers suspected it was being driven without insurance.
However, it was instead driven away at speeds of up to 75mph (120 km/h).
They said officers abandoned their pursuit because of the treacherous conditions, but "our patrols do not give up that easily, and a short time later two men were stopped on Beaminster Avenue".
"The Golf was then located nearby with eagle-eyed officers spotting a set of snowy shoeprints which helped them link the men to the vehicle," they added.
Two Preston men, aged 33 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, drug-driving and failing to stop for police.
The force representative said the cold weather "isn't for everyone, but it certainly did us a favour".
"Our thanks go to Mother Nature for her assistance with this investigation," they added.
