Blackpool library and laundry room shortlisted for RIBA award
A community library and launderette has been shortlisted for a national architecture award which celebrates design for the common good.
Blackpool's Wash Your Words: Langdale Library and Laundry Room opened last August to improve access to washing machines and public health.
It is in the running for a RIBA Journal award, with judges praising its design as "joyful".
Tina Redford from organisers LeftCoast, said it was a "genuinely unique" space.
It brings together a library, laundry room, and artist workshops.
The community project, which is one of 12 shortlisted for the RIBA Journal's MacEwen Award for architecture and design for the common good provides a place for people "to wash clothes, read, learn and create art but also a space for imagination and chance encounters".
'Lot of fun'
Judges said its "joyful design" had "raised expectations" of the quality of architecture people should demand of social housing estates.
They said it was "changing the conversation from what people don't have, to what community asset models should look like from a social, economic and environmental perspective".
The design "supports the initiative very clearly in an innovative way", RIBA judge Takeshi Hayatsu said.
Judge and 2021 MacEwen Award winner, Anthony Staples, described the project as "fantastic", adding: "The community built it, you can see how it was made and how informed the end result was.
"It responds to community needs while having a whole lot of fun doing it."
Wash Your Words was produced and commissioned by LeftCoast.
Architects Lee Ivett and Ecaterina Stefanescu were joined by a group of residents and volunteers for the community build.
Ms Redford said: "To be shortlisted alongside such innovative designs in the likes of London, Newcastle, and Belfast is wonderful.
"The tenacity and commitment everyone has put into this project is commendable and we are so proud the hard work is being recognised nationally."
