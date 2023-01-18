Lancaster boy, six, climbing 12 mountains in charity bid
A six-year-old boy is climbing the height of Mount Everest to raise money to help children at a local hospice "have holidays".
Oscar Burrow said he wanted to take on the challenge as "it's the hardest mountain in the world".
The Lancaster boy had originally decided he wanted to climb the real Mount Everest but his dad Matt helped him come up with a more realistic plan.
He is now midway through his quest to climb the equivalent height in the UK.
"Oscar has always been active, he plays rugby, swims, rides bike, he has this crazy endurance and never ending energy," his dad said.
"He had been learning about Sir Edmund Hillary, one of the first men to conquer Mount Everest, in school and decided that he wanted to be the youngest to ever conquer it," said Mr Burrow, 38.
"I explained to him why this might be a little bit tricky, but I didn't want to dash his dreams, so we came up with a plan to climb the highest mountains in Great Britain."
Oscar, who started his challenge in October, has already raised £1,400 and is trying to reach £8,849, the exact height of Mount Everest in metres.
The funds raised will go to Derian House in Chorley, which provides respite and end-of-life care to over 400 children across the North West.
He has already tackled Ingleborough, Whernside, The Old Man of Coniston, Helvellyn, and Skiddaw on walks with his dad, his mum Kim, 37, grandad Mark, 67, and sometimes his little sister Ada, 3.
"The walks don't scare me, but sometimes my fingers get a bit cold," said Oscar.
He said his favourite walk was when he climbed Blencathra and his friend Ollie joined him and they got caught in a hailstorm, while Helvellyn was probably the scariest "when daddy and grandad had to hold onto me because it was so windy".
"I'm looking forward to my next walk and I want to help make lots of money for Derian House because I want to help the children," he said.
Kerry Pritchard, from Derian House, thanked the "courageous superstar".
"Not many adults would attempt to climb to the height of Mount Everest - never mind a six-year-old," she said.
"Oscar is very brave and we've been enjoying seeing photos of him at the top of each mountain."
"It truly amazes me his determination to want to do it," Matt added.
"It wouldn't surprise me if one day he actually goes and climbs Mount Everest for real".
