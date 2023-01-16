Bank of Dave founder delighted by Netflix movie
A businessman who set up a community bank in his home town has said he is "living the dream" after his story was made into a Netflix film.
Bond star Rory Kinnear plays Dave Fishwick in the movie, called Bank of Dave, which premiered on Sunday.
The self-made millionaire opened Burnley Savings and Loans in 2011 to lend to people struggling to secure loans from bigger banks.
He said the film was "so exciting", adding: "I feel I could burst".
It tells the story of the 51-year-old's project to set up the savings and loans firm following the 2008 financial crisis, when major high street banks went into meltdown.
Last year the company said it had loaned some £27m to thousands of people and businesses - donating profits back into the community.
Mr Fishwick said he was delighted Netflix had made the film in his home town, including scenes at Burnley FC and Burnley market, and that it was premiered there.
"I wanted it to be real and Netflix said 'so do we'," he told BBC Breakfast.
"It has just been bonkers, all of it, but it's so exciting that we have managed to bring it to Burnley."
Having a film made about his life was "another level" because "normally you're dead when a biopic is made about you but I'm alive", he said.
Mr Fishwick, who previously founded a van and minibus firm, arrived for the red carpet event in a minibus.
Kinnear who played Bill Tanner in the James Bond films, told BBC Radio Lancashire the film celebrates Mr Fishwick's "relentless can-do attitude" and "an ability to never hear the word no".
'Incredible experience'
He said portraying the charismatic businessman "takes a lot of energy out of you".
Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor was also cast in the film, which also featured an appearance by rock band Def Leppard.
Director Chris Foggin said filming of the "true-ish story with artistic licence" had been an "incredible experience from start to finish".
"We wanted to make a wonderful feel-good movie and hopefully we have achieved that," he said.
Mr Fishwick explained what inspired him to set up his bank.
"Late 2008 early 2009 my minibus customers were coming to me for finance," he said.
"They had done for years. I used to get them a bank loan. Then suddenly that just stopped overnight. The banks just stopped lending.
"I started to lend the money and then I thought I can help other businesses and lend to other people here. I thought 'it can't be that difficult'."