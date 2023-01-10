Jordan Monaghan: Hospital told to review safety after child murders
A hospital where staff failed to show "professional curiosity" in relation to two children who had been fatally injured by their father has been told to review its safeguarding policies.
Jordan Monaghan killed Ruby and Logan in two attacks in 2013 and was jailed for their murders and the murder of his girlfriend after a trial in 2021.
The children's care at Royal Blackburn Hospital was subsequently reviewed.
The hospital trust said it accepted that there were lessons to be learned.
Monaghan killed 24-day-old Ruby at their Blackburn home in January 2013 and smothered 21-month-old Logan at a swimming pool eight months later.
He poisoned his girlfriend Evie Adam while on police bail six years later.
He was handed a life sentence and ordered to serve a minimum of 40 years in December 2021. The minimum tariff was increased to 48 years in July 2022.
'Not explored'
Following the conclusion of the legal proceedings, the Children's Safeguarding Assurance Partnership (CSAP) undertook a Child Safeguarding Practice Review, which looked at the hospital's interactions with Ruby and Logan and also considered the care of a third child, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
Its report noted that when Logan was nine months old, Monaghan called 999 and claimed to have found the boy unresponsive on the floor with paracetamol around him.
Monaghan said the child was "drowsy" when he came around, something CSAP said should have "alerted staff to the inconsistencies in his account" as paracetamol does not cause drowsiness until a few days after administration.
"Even if there had been paracetamol in this child's system, it would not have explained an unresponsive child," CSAP said.
"There were a number of features around this event which did not appear to be plausible and were not explored at the time."
Nine months later, Monaghan again called 999 because Logan was having difficulty breathing, but tests at the hospital all came back normal and he remained well whilst on site.
The report said Monaghan asked to take his son home and promised to return the next day to see a paediatrician, but that never happened and three weeks later, Logan was dead.
The report said professional curiosity around why the child had not been returned as planned "should have been expected with a call to the parents to check on the circumstances to ensure a safe discharge from hospital".
'Think the unthinkable'
In Ruby's case, CSAP found that she was admitted to the hospital when she was 17 days old with signs of an upper respiratory tract infection.
She died a few days later, just hours after being discharged.
CSAP said the "suddenness" of her death was deemed "perplexing" by doctors, but while medical staff did discuss "concerns about possible deliberate harm to the children" at the time, those concerns were "not regarded to be supported by sufficient evidence to provoke a criminal investigation".
The report said that as a result, concerns and "suspicion were not recorded in the minutes as [they] should have been for future information and scrutiny".
CSAP said it also agreed with Ruby and Logan's mother, Laura Gray, in that "when children are admitted to hospital with a history which does not appear to match up, there should be checks about what is happening at home".
It said hospital staff "had not fully considered the situation at home or the state of the parents' relationship, which prevented them from seeing the bigger picture".
CSAP made a number of recommendations, including and called for an audit of the "effectiveness of safeguarding arrangements" at Royal Blackburn Hospital.
It said those involved with CSAP needed to "think the unthinkable, practice 'respectful uncertainty', apply critical evaluation, maintain an open mind and act on suspicions", and should "always take care to flag and deal with all loose ends in single agency and multi-agency discussions".
It concluded that while the case was "historical and much of the learning is based on the benefit of hindsight, there is learning here for professionals about the nature of and the unthinkable consequences of extreme coercive control in adult relationships and the devastating impact this can have on children".
'Tragic and complex'
Martin Hodgson, chief executive at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, said it was "a truly tragic and complex case for everyone involved".
"Whilst the now criminal practice of cohesive control was not as established or well known six years ago as it is now, the trust accepts fully that there were lessons to be learned," he said.
"[The trust] has implemented a number of new and improved measures into our practice and procedures to ensure the wellbeing of our young and vulnerable patients and families is firmly at the heart of everything we do.
"This has included the introduction of a dedicated practitioner within the children's ward and accident and emergency department, as well as improved training, supervision and multi-agency working."