Burglars steal medals from 90-year-old former soldier in Darwen
- Published
Medals belonging to a 90-year-old former soldier have been stolen in a burglary.
Robbers broke into the veteran's home in Ross Street, Darwen, on New Year's Eve and "made a untidy search of the rooms", Lancashire Police said.
A Nikon camera was stolen along the two medals which police said were awarded for "bravery". One is a National Service medal while the other is thought to be a longer service medal.
Officers have appealed for information.
Lancashire Police said the robbery took place sometime between 10:00 and 18:00 GMT.
A force spokesperson said: "The items stolen are more of a sentimental value but we would love to be able to find the people responsible and return the gentleman's medals."
The second stolen Efficiency Medal is thought to have been awarded to the pensioner in the 1950s.
