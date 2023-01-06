Padiham's Memorial Park set for new £120k skatepark

Memorial Park in Park RoadGoogle
The skatepark will be built at Memorial Park in Padiham

A park in Burnley is set to get a new £120,000 BMX, skateboard and scooter track as part of a major improvement programme.

Located at Padiham's Memorial Park in Park Road, it will replace a skate ramp built in 1992.

Senior councillors have been asked to approve a contract for the scheme.

Councillor Alan Hosker, leader of the borough's Conservative group, said: "It's welcome to see something for the town's young people."

He said: "Padiham doesn't get much, I fully support it."

The scheme is part of a larger project to develop most of the facilities provided on Park Road including upgrades to the tennis courts and play areas, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

