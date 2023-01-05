Cost of living: Fleetwood YMCA swimming pool cuts water temperature
A community leisure centre says it has had to cut the water temperature in its swimming pool due to soaring costs.
Managers at the YMCA in Fleetwood, Lancashire, have dialled it down by 2C in an attempt to offset rapidly rising energy bills.
The temperature has been reduced from 30C to 28C, which the centre said was at the acceptable range's "lower end".
Volunteer Adam Diver said it was one of the "small changes" being made to safeguard the centre's future.
Mr Diver, who has been using the pool for 40 years, said: "This is a hugely important place for the community.
"The cost-of-living crisis is a concern, it is a worry. We have to heat the pool for example and it costs a lot of money to do that.
"Due to costs going up, we've had to slightly lower the temperature to compensate for that."
Mark Broadhurst, head of housing and community services at Wyre Council, which subsidises the pool, said the facility was "important" for the community.
But he warned: "The costs of our electric bills have trebled and from April will double again. We are reviewing how we fund all our facilities."
