Motorist dies after car crashes into Burscough bus stop
- Published
A man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a bus stop, police have said.
Lancashire Police said a Vauxhall Astra struck a bus stop on Liverpool Road South in Burscough at about 21:30 GMT on Monday.
The 60-year-old who was driving was taken to hospital, but died a short time later, a representative said.
The force has asked any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to get in touch.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.