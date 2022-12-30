New Years Honours 2023: Community heroes honoured by the King
A woman who has worked in youth and community services for 40 years has said it is "brilliant" to be recognised in the New Year Honours.
Nina Beavers has been appointed MBE for services to the community in Blackpool.
She said when she got the letter she was "a lot overwhelmed and "in shock".
Chris Upton, head teacher of Tarleton Community Primary School, has been appointed OBE for his leadership since the death of pupil Saffie-Rose Roussos in the Manchester Arena bombing.
A number of community heroes from Lancashire have received awards in the King's New Year Honours List.
Ms Beavers, who has worked at not-for-profit group UR Potential for 12 years, joked that she "thought it was a scam" when she was notified of the honour.
'Thrilled and amazed'
South Ribble councillor Paul Wharton-Hardman has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community in Lancashire, particularly during Covid-19.
The Labour councillor and magistrate said he was "thrilled, amazed and honoured".
He completed 2,000 hours of St John Ambulance voluntary work on frontline ambulances during the pandemic after taking annual leave from work.
"There's so many people who deserve such an award, and I'm just honoured to be one of them," he said.
Other Lancastrians who have been recognised for their work include Andrew Stephenson, MP for Pendle since 2010.
Mr Stephenson, who becomes a CBE for political and public service, was Conservative party co-chairman in Boris Johnson's caretaker cabinet over the summer.
Prof Richard Bardgett from Carnforth also becomes a CBE for services to soil ecology and climate change science.
The professor of ecology at the University of Manchester has an interest in the variety of life in soil and how climate change, including flooding and drought, can affect its biodiversity.
Allan Clarkin, the head coach of Black Knights gym in Burnley and mentor to UFC star Michael Bisping, becomes an MBE for services to martial arts.
