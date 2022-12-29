Police officer dies on duty at Preston Police Station
A serving police officer has died while on duty two days after Christmas.
PC Richard Kemp of Lancashire's South Division was taken ill at Preston Police Station on Tuesday.
The 47-year-old's colleagues tried to treat him but he was pronounced dead at Royal Preston Hospital. The death is not being treated as suspicious.
A spokesman for the force said: "These are very sad and tragic circumstances and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time."
Stuart Parry, Secretary of Lancashire Police Federation, said: "We are all shocked and saddened by this awful news.
"I knew Richard - he was a popular officer who was much loved… and just a really good cop."
British Transport Police Lancashire tweeted: "What a top officer and man he was! RIP Kempy."
