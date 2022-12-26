Blackpool fire crews tackle blaze near Promenade
Firefighters have been tackling a large blaze near Blackpool's seafront.
The fire broke out at a commercial property in Back Church Street at about 13:40 GMT.
Eight fire engines were sent to the scene with crews warning residents to shut their windows and doors to minimise smoke inhalation.
Police also advised people to avoid the area around the popular Winter Gardens complex and Blackpool Promenade as crews dealt with the blaze.
Fire station manager Samantha Preddy said that the service had reduced the crews tackling the fire to four pumps by late afternoon, but that there had been a "partial building collapse".
"Church Street is cordoned off at the moment and we ask that you to stay clear of the area while our crews maintain temperature monitoring of the situation," she said.
