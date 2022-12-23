Panto back at Morecambe Winter Gardens after 50 year hiatus
Pantomime has returned to Morecambe's Winter Gardens Theatre after a 50 year hiatus.
Cinderella is the first panto to be staged at the resort's historic theatre after a marathon restoration project.
The theatre was built in 1897 at the height of the British seaside boom, but falling box office returns saw the venue close in 1977.
Campaigners bought the theatre in 2006 and have just celebrated their "busiest year ever".
Paul Anderton, who sits on the Winter Gardens Trust, said: "We've had a marvellous year.
"I think we've had 33,000 visitors, which is a record. The panto rounds off things nicely for us."
Wayne Miller, who is playing Buttons in this year's production, added: "It's an honour to be playing here knowing the history of the Winter Gardens.
"The Who, Julie Andrews and Laurence Olivier all played here. So to be treading these same boards as those legends is such an honour."
Volunteers at the trust raised more than half-a-million pounds during the pandemic to install a new heating system and repair the venue's ceiling.
Mr Anderton said the trust were now trying to raise £400,000 for further works.
"We've now submitted a grant application to the cultural development fund. We need to match that funding, so we need about £400,000 raising separately, but we're well on target", he said.
