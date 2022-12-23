Laura Nuttall surprised by England Lionesses during interview
A young woman with terminal cancer has told of her delight during a surprise meeting with two of the England Lionesses during an interview.
Laura Nuttall, who turns 23 today, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer four years ago.
While speaking to LADbible she was surprised with a video message from Mary Earps, before Chloe Kelly appeared and presented her with a signed shirt.
The Manchester City winger said Laura was "an inspiration for all of us".
"People like you inspire us to be better every day," she said.
"On the pitch I hope we put smiles on your faces like we did this summer and plenty more to come."
Laura said the work the team has done has "changed a generation".
Being at Wembley to watch the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 to become Euro 2022 winners was "probably one of the best days of my life", she said.
Laura, from Barrowford in Lancashire, was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme - the most aggressive form of brain cancer - in 2018 following a routine eye test and given an initial prognosis of 12 months.
Since then she has ticked off various "bucket list" goals including graduating this summer, lunch with Peter Kay, fishing with Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer and presented a BBC weather forecast..
Laura recently underwent her fourth major surgery but her mother said the tumour returned days later. and the family moved Christmas forward.
On Wednesday her mother tweeted that Laura will be "enjoying a 2nd Xmas dinner on Sunday & that's our little #ChristmasMiracle".
