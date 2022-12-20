Businesses criticise decision to turn off water with 'no notice'
- Published
A care home boss has criticised a decision to turn water supplies off in parts of north Lancashire with "no notice".
The water was switched off in parts of Morecambe and Lancaster on Monday for 24 hours after problems caused as the recent cold snap eased.
United Utilities (UU) has set up bottled water stations in the area.
But Rod Taylor, who manages care homes in the region, hit out at the firm for not providing more information.
He told BBC Radio Lancashire: "Water pallets were dropped off outside our care home in the middle of the night. Next morning, we wondered what they were there for.
"We had no notice, no communication, nothing at all.
"We're coping fine now but it was difficult. We had a full pallet of water outside one of the homes that was emptied, people had just come and helped themselves which was a little bit disappointing to say the least.
"If we'd had better notice we could have prepared more."
The queueing traffic approaching the Mazuma Stadium in #Morecambe, which is one of the bottled water stations for local residents who have no water supply. pic.twitter.com/dpMXCEIjtM— BBC Lancashire (@BBCLancashire) December 20, 2022
UU said it was seeing more leaks and bursts than usual in properties and on the water network, meaning demand was outrunning supply, and it was now having to take steps to safeguard supplies.
Hannah Horner, who owns the Borough pub and hotel in Lancaster, said the water shortage had cost her around £6,000 in lost bookings.
She said: "In the middle of lunch service on Monday with a full restaurant and a busy bar the water just stopped flowing out of the tap.
"We had over 100 booked for lunch. We had to immediately stop serving food and cancel. I would say it's cost us at least £6,000.
"It's such a shame because we've had a really good Christmas and we'd hoped after the last two years that this one would go without incident."
Helen Coates, who owns the No.9 restaurant in Morecambe, said she had been forced to close.
She said: "We've had to cancel tables and we're obviously losing a lot of trade.
"There wasn't much notice, it's just obviously not great for business at all.
"I've been out and about in Morecambe today and I've driven past quite a lot of places that have all been shut. It's been a bit of a ghost town."
Phil Sweeney, UU central operations director, said the firm was working as "quickly as possible" to repair the leaks and increase production at the company's water treatment works.