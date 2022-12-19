Burnley FC: Ian Maatsen to visit 10 fans with Christmas gifts
Burnley defender Ian Maatsen is offering to pay for Christmas groceries and presents for 10 families "to give back to our fans".
The 20-year-old has asked for people to nominate "someone who could really use this", saying he will personally visit the winners on Christmas Eve.
He said he would bring food for a "proper" Christmas meal and "gifts for under the tree".
"This is the season of giving," he said.
On a video on his Instagram page, the footballer said: "It's a time to celebrate with your loved ones, but not everyone is able to do that, so that's why this year I want to give back to our fans.
"Because this is the season of giving I want you look around and think of someone who could really use this to put a smile on their face.
"Hopefully, I can make the people happy and put a smile on their face to have a nice Christmas."
Maatsen, currently on a season-long loan from Premier League side Chelsea, visited a food bank in Burnley last week where he helped to pack food parcels for those in need.
