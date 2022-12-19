BAE Systems to recruit 2,600 apprentices and graduates
BAE Systems has announced it is to recruit more than 2,600 new apprentices and graduates in 2023.
The majority of the roles will be based in Samlesbury and Warton in Lancashire and Barrow in Cumbria.
Opportunities are also available across the South of England and Scotland including in cyber security, software development and aerospace engineering.
BAE said it was essential "to equip young people with the skills they need to achieve their full potential".
The defence giant said: "Successful applicants will work on some of the world's most advanced technology programmes, playing an important role in delivering essential equipment and services to the armed forces to protect the nation's defence and security."
BAE said it invests approximately £100m in education, skills and early careers activities in the UK annually and currently has almost 4,300 apprentices and graduates in training across its UK businesses,.
Around 95% of apprentice trainees who complete their apprenticeship go on to secure full time employment with the company, it added.
BAE announced in August it would recruit 1,000 engineers to help develop the new Tempest fighter jet.
The Tempest fighter jet plans were announced in 2018. It is hoped they will be operational by 2035.