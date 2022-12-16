Phone mast plan rejected in Blackpool Tower row
Plans to build a telecoms mast near a seafront have been rejected after it was ruled it would be "intrusive" and would damage views of Blackpool Tower.
CK Hutchison Networks appealed after its proposal to build a 15-metre (49ft) high structure in New Bonny Street was thrown out by the council in February.
An independent inspector said the mast would "fail to preserve" the setting of the resort's "heritage assets".
A report also raised concerns about its impact on the Blackpool Central Scheme.
CK Hutchison Networks said a telecoms tower would fit in with the existing street scene behind Blackpool's promenade, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
However, planning inspector Helen Hockenhull she considered the proposal "would, due to its siting, design and height, form an intrusive feature".
She said the "proposed development would fail to preserve the setting of the Grade I listed Blackpool Tower and other nearby statutorily and locally listed heritage assets".
Ms Hockenhull also raised concerns about the impact of the mast on the Blackpool Central site for £300m of leisure developments.
She continued: "The appeal site is located within these proposals and would impact on the design strategy for the redevelopment area.
"In particular, a 'wayfinding' building with a tall way finding feature is proposed in the vicinity of the proposed development to act as a visual link between the site and the town centre," Ms Hockenhull said.
"The proposed mast, being a height of 15 metres would be likely to impact negatively on this feature, undermining its design philosophy and the regeneration objectives of the scheme," she added.
