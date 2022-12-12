Four arrests over Accrington fatal crash after police chase
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a car, which was earlier being chased by police, crashed and a man was killed.
Tom Culshaw, 28, of Great Harwood, died after a BMW hit a tree in Accrington, on Saturday, Lancashire Police said.
His family said he was "the absolute life and soul" of every part of life.
Two men, aged 24 and 42, have been bailed while a 25-year-old man remains in custody for questioning.
A fourth man, 41, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed.
Mr Culshaw was found with multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene on Royds Avenue after the crash at about 22:00 GMT.
Paying tribute, his family said he was a "loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend to so many".
They added he was "the absolute life and soul of every part of his life" and said "words will never describe how much Tom will be missed".
Police are appealing for information and urged anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage showing the crash or the BMW in the moments before to get in touch.
A police spokeswoman said the matter had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as was the usual routine.
