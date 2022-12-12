Two arrested over Accrington fatal crash after police chase
Two men have been arrested after a car that was earlier being chased by police crashed and a man was killed.
The car struck a tree on Royds Avenue in Accrington, Lancashire, at about 22:00 GMT on Saturday.
The arrested men, aged 24 and 42, were held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Lancashire Police said officers had been pursuing the car a short time earlier but were not chasing the vehicle at the time of the crash.
A police spokeswoman said the matter had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as is the usual routine.
The force has launched an investigation and is appealing for witnesses.
