Gang jailed over armed £10k Co-op and Spar robberies
- Published
A gang has been jailed for more than 50 years over a string of armed shop robberies across Lancashire.
The balaclava-wearing men threatened staff with weapons at Co-op and Spar shops in Leyland, Preston and Chorley as well as Warrington, Cheshire.
Staff were left "shaken" and "distressed" after the eight raids between November 2021 and April.
Lancashire Police said the gang netted more than £10,000 each time they hit the convenience stores.
Daniel Lewis, 35, of Battersby Street, Wigan, was jailed for 19 years after he admitted seven robberies.
His co-defendant Daniel Holding, 33, of Arley Close, Wigan, pleaded guilty to six robberies and was jailed for 15 years.
He was jailed at Preston Crown Court alongside Anthony Heaton, also 33, who admitted his part in five robberies.
Heaton, of Marshall Avenue, Warrington, was jailed for 14 years while Matthew Lowe, 34, of Petticoat Lane, Wigan, was jailed for seven years after he pleaded guilty to two robberies.
Det Insp Denise Fardella said: "The men entered the store wearing balaclavas or masks, while brandishing weapons and threatening people who were simply trying to do an honest day's work."
She added: "In each case there were two or three members of staff working when the offences were committed and many say they were left distressed and extremely shaken and are still feeling the effects of that today."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk