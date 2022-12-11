Ansdell burglary: Man in 80s and elderly couple attacked
A couple in their 70s and a man in his 80s have been injured during a break in at a house.
Lancashire Police said a man smashed his way into the property in Kingsway, Ansdell at about 02:00 GMT.
Two of the occupants were attacked after they went to investigate the sound. One man suffered fractured bones, while the other man and woman were injured by broken glass.
A man was arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Police said he was taken to hospital with minor injuries and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
