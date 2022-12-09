Burnley homes could be heated by water from flooded mines
Civic leaders and businesses in Burnley are investigating whether water from old coal mines could be used to heat homes in the town.
Temperatures in flooded mines are raised naturally by heat from the Earth's crust.
Through a piping system the water can be pumped to the surface and used to heat homes.
A similar scheme in Gateshead is set to heat more than 1,000 homes, two schools and several public buildings by 2030.
A seminar exploring the potential of such a heating system took place at Burnley College earlier this week.
Homeless charity boss Martin Stone, who is an advocate for the scheme, told BBC Radio Lancashire: "What are we going to do if we're standing on warm water and gas prices are massive?
"Is there a potential to take this hot water and bring it to the surface and distribute it? That's what we're asking."
The disused mines in Burnley date back to 1700 and there is a 50-mile network of shafts under the town.
Burnley Council leader Mark Townsend said the idea sounded "brilliant", adding: "The potential is there and we need to now understand whether that potential can be realised to heat the homes and businesses of Burnley.
"As a council, we've got to explore every avenue, pull every lever to try and overcome the perfect storm that we have of climate change and unaffordable energy bills."
