Man arrested for attempted murder of Blackpool toddler
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to murder a toddler.
The boy was found with injuries to their face and neck at a home on Brun Grove in Blackpool at about 08:15 GMT on Wednesday, a Lancashire Police spokesman said.
He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged, the force added.
A 28-year-old man from Manchester has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.