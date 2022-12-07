Levelling up grants of £27m to improve east Lancashire
- Published
Councils across Lancashire have been awarded more than £27m in levelling up funding from the government.
The grants were announced as part of the government's agenda to boost economies in the north of England.
The money will be used to support young people, develop green spaces and kick-start regeneration.
Councillor Phil Riley, leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council, said it was "really good news" against a "history of significant underfunding".
Blackburn with Darwen Council: £6,784,314
Blackburn with Darwen will use the money to create business growth and skills, culture, and support young people.
It dovetails with its £250m masterplan for Blackburn town centre, which includes the redevelopment of the former Thwaites brewery site, and the £100m Darwen Town Deal.
Mr Riley said: "We worked really hard with partners on an ambitious bid for Blackburn with Darwen focused on new business growth and skills opportunities, culture and place-making, and supporting young people.
"This funding will help support the transformational plans we're already delivering on.
"The money will be put to very good use, but in reality is significantly less than the European funding it is replacing."
Burnley: £3,488,102
Council leader councillor Afrasiab Anwar said: "It's good news to see almost £3.5m of investment coming into our borough over the next three years."
The money will help community groups improve their neighbourhoods, as well as launch a programme of investment in green spaces and play areas.
There will also be support to assist businesses to become productive, reduce their carbon footprint and create new jobs and help the jobless find employment, education and training.
Pendle: £3,626,135
Pendle Council's economic development manager said: "Projects which will be funded include supporting households with energy needs, helping community groups reach out to children and young people, improving our town centres and helping businesses become more energy efficient and carbon neutral."
Hyndburn: £2,943,592
Hyndburn Council will use the cash for the greening of Accrington town centre, business support, low carbon initiatives, the redevelopment of Accrington's Market Hall and Burtons Chambers, regeneration, arts, culture and heritage.
Hyndburn Conservative MP Sara Britcliffe said: "This is fantastic news, an early Christmas present of sorts."
Rossendale: £2,643,864
Rossendale and Darwen Conservative MP Jake Berry said it was an "exciting project" which would include kickstarting the regeneration of Waterfoot Arcade, improving Haslingden Market and helping to create a new skills centre for young people.
A council spokesman said projects earmarked to receive funding include further works to improve centre of Haslingden, an action plan for the centre of Waterfoot, Victoria and Whitaker Parks improvements, three new 3G pitches and the creation of business advisor post.
Ribble Valley: £1,967,754
Council leader councillor Stephen Atkinson said: "We have often missed out on government funding in the past so it is pleasing that rural areas like Ribble Valley - which also need investment - are finally receiving support."
Lancashire County Council
The authority provides services such as highways, adult and children's social and education to the other six boroughs and has been awarded £5,911,987, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk