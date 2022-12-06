Blackpool Airport could lead in sustainable flights, says MP
Blackpool Airport presents a "fantastic opportunity" to develop "clean, green, short-haul flight technology", one of the area's MPs has said.
The airport, which is closed to commercial flights, is a base for North West Air Ambulance and private flights.
Fylde MP Mark Menzies said it has the potential to be "a leader in sustainable short-haul aviation".
Transport Minister Jesse Norman said commercial development and airport sustainability was "the key goal".
Speaking during a parliamentary debate at Westminster Hall, Mr Menzies said the airport, which was bought by Blackpool Council in 2017, had ambitions "as we look to a low carbon future".
"Through electric and hydrogen powered aircraft or innovation, through new, low carbon fuels and the airport is keen to include electric charging and hydrogen filling infrastructure in its redevelopment plans," he said.
"Nobody is expecting major airlines flying holidaymakers to the Costas to return overnight," he added.
"But there are opportunities to explore historic and important connections which not only have big benefits for Blackpool, but to improve transport links between regions of the United Kingdom."
Mr Norman said the government recognised the importance of the hub to the wider region, and as the centre of the Blackpool Airport enterprise zone.
"Where opportunities for growth exist you can get local partnerships with the industry in order to develop the business case for new commercial flights," he said.
"The key goal being the commercial development and sustainability of the airport."
Mr Menzies also argued the government could help the airport by changing the rules on Public Service Obligation routes, where the government subsidises routes that might not otherwise be commercially viable.
However, Mr Norman said such routes applied to commercial services lost within the last two years and therefore Blackpool Airport does not fit within current policy.
