Preston's Harris Museum: Inflation causes revamp cost to rise by 75%
Rising inflation has caused the cost of a scheme to renovate a Grade I-listed museum to increase by almost 75%, a council has heard.
Preston City Council's plan to "reveal" the 19th Century architecture of the city's Harris Museum was costed at £10.7m when it was approved in 2021.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said rising building and energy costs had pushed the total cost to £16.2m.
Lancashire County Council heard the extra funds came from various sources.
The county authority and city council have put in a combined extra £2.1m, while the National Lottery Heritage Fund, which provided an original £4.5m grant, has given a further £250,000.
Other contributors include the Department for Culture, Media and Sport through its Museum Estates Development Fund, the Arts Council and the Wolfson Foundation charity.
'On track'
The main phase of the project, which has been titled "Reimagining the Harris", began in August when the ceremonial keys for the near 130-year-old building were handed over to the principal contractor for the works.
The museum, which closed just over a year ago, is due to reopen in 2024 as the country's first "blended" museum, art gallery and library, an overhaul which is aimed at attracting an extra 100,000 visitors annually.
Pre-pandemic, the venue was drawing about 360,000 people through its doors every year.
The county council's cabinet member for cultural services, Peter Buckley, told a meeting on Thursday that it was "unfortunate that circumstances totally outside of our control have meant that further funds are now needed".
However, he added that the county council remained "committed to the project", which would bring the museum "up to modern standards and preserve its heritage, ensuring that this iconic landmark remains the civic focal point for Preston".
"The Harris remains the vibrant heart of our community... and we are confident that despite the rising construction costs and inflation, we remain on track for the delivery of this impactful regeneration scheme in 2024," he added.
