Cuadrilla wants two more years to decommission fracking site
- Published
Energy firm Cuadrilla wants two more years to decommission its two shale gas wells at its Lancashire fracking site.
It would give the firm until April 2025 to fully dismantle the wells and restore the land at its Preston New Road site near Blackpool.
The move would not permit any further drilling or fracking which was banned there after tremors in 2019.
Cuadrilla is applying to Lancashire County Council for planning permission to allow the extra time.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said campaigners and a local councillor in Little Plumpton have questioned the need for the time extension.
The fracking ban was lifted by then-Prime Minister Liz Truss in September, but was then reinstated by Rishi Sunak.
The controversial process, which involves drilling into the earth to recover gas from shale rock, was trialled at Preston New Road, which saw lengthy protests from environmental groups and local communities.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk