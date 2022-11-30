Blackburn Cathedral chosen for BBC Christmas broadcasts
Blackburn Cathedral has been chosen as a venue to broadcast some of the BBC's Christmas services.
The broadcasts form part of the corporation's religious Christmas programming on radio and television.
It will begin on BBC One with the traditional celebration of the First Mass of Christmas and Blessing of the Crib, broadcast live from the site.
The Dean of Blackburn will preside and introduce the service with the Bishop of Burnley preaching.
The BBC said the church in the heart of Blackburn's centre featured "modern gothic splendour" and has been used for Christian worship for more than 1,300 years.
The final broadcast from the site will be on Christmas Day and includes a choir, live music and a nativity.
