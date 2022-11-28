Council care home shut after failing to keep children safe
- Published
A care home has closed after inspectors found staff failed to protect children from sexual exploitation.
One child had been shut in their room at the Blackburn with Darwen Council-owned children's home, and another was able to leave when an agency worker fell asleep, Ofsted found.
Inspectors found "significant and serious failures" relating to safeguarding children and management.
The council apologised and said keeping children safe was "a top priority".
The children's home is registered to provide care for up to four children who are unable to live with their own families.
The home was inspected in May and told to improve but had made insufficient progress in a follow-up inspection in July, Ofsted said.
'Extremely saddened'
A further inspection in September led to an "inadequate" rating, with concerns raised for children's safety and wellbeing.
Inspectors said a child was moved to another facility because staff could not manage "unsafe behaviours and risks" and one child had shown "indicators of sexual exploitation".
But they did praise activities and education within the home.
Denise Park, Blackburn with Darwen Council's chief executive, said: "We are sorry and extremely saddened this service fell far below the high standards we expect for children and young people in local authority care.
"Two months ago we took the decision to close the home. We have always been committed to preventing anybody being placed in a service classed as inadequate."
She said the local authority was "absolutely determined" to make sure the "positive practices identified in the report" were maintained and there were improvements across the whole service "so all of our most vulnerable children and young people receive the highest standards of care, support and protection possible".
