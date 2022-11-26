Museum bids to save tram that killed Coronation Street villain Alan Bradley
A museum is trying to save a piece of TV history by offering a new home to the tram that knocked down and killed Coronation Street villain Alan Bradley.
The 1989 episode when Bradley chased his long-suffering partner Rita Fairclough into the path of the tram in Blackpool was watched by 27m people.
Blackpool's Tramtown Museum needs to raise £2,500 by end of the year to rescue the tram.
The money is needed to transport the tram from Fleetwood.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the double decker, which is known as tram number 710, is owned by the Fleetwood Heritage Leisure Trust and currently based on land at Fleetwood Docks.
But it needs a new home by the end of the year.
Tramtown volunteer and local councillor Paul Galley said: "This is a unique opportunity to save a bit of Blackpool's history.
"We know it will be popular as 'where is the tram that killed Alan Bradley?' is the most popular question we get asked by visitors to Tramtown."
Blackpool Transport's head of heritage Bryan Lindop said: "We know that not only can we save this unique tram, but tram 710 can work for Blackpool in a different way over the years, to become an attraction in its own right."