Girl, three, killed in wrong-way M6 crash, say police
- Published
A Porsche Boxster involved in a crash that killed a three-year-old girl was travelling the wrong way down the M6, police believe.
The collision on Saturday near Leyland, Lancashire resulted in the deaths of the Porsche driver and Faye Dawson.
Police said the driver of the Porsche, a 79-year-old man, joined at junction 28 via the southbound slip road.
Faye was in a car with her mother and a man, who both suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital.
Paying tribute, her family previously said Faye, of Wallasey, Merseyside, was "such a clever little girl who was very funny and had us all laughing all the time".
They added: "We can't see the future without you, it has left a massive hole in our lives."
Lancashire Police have asked any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Sgt Craig Booth, said: "This collision has left both families grieving in a way most of us will never understand."
