Blackpool Council targets unregulated holiday lets after 300 open
- Published
Blackpool Council has vowed to respond to the soaring number of unregulated short-term holiday lets in the resort after a spate of residents' complaints.
It said it was having to deal with excess noise, uncollected rubbish and anti-social behaviour as more tourists choose to stay in residential areas.
Between July and September nearly 200 short-term lets opened in the town, taking the total number up to 369.
Many venues were operating without planning permission, the council said.
Its report said that while the resort's hoteliers must fulfil strict regulations, short-term lets were often unregulated.
It said a lack of fire safety precautions were of particular "grave concern".
Residential properties are required to have planning permission to allow change of use, but most operate without approval, councillors found.
It is against the law for landlords to let out their homes on short-term lets for more than 90 days without planning permission.
'Significant concern'
The Local Democracy Reporting Service also reported concerns over operators not paying the correct business rates or council tax, and of properties being incorrectly insured or mortgaged in relation to use as holiday accommodation.
A meeting in Blackpool heard that the council was missing out on about £250,000 worth of revenue as a result of the failures.
Tourism committee chairman Fred Jackson said: "The issue of short-term lettings is one that has grown in Blackpool in recent years and created significant concern for local people and businesses."
Councillor Jackson urged colleagues to support the use of planning enforcement notices to address the issue.