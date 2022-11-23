Tribute to Fulwood woman hit by double-decker bus
A retired nurse who died after being hit by a double-decker bus was a "truly beautiful lady inside and out", her family have said.
Carol Fisher, 81, was struck on Sherwood Way in Fulwood, Preston at about 13:40 GMT on 14 November and later died in hospital, Lancashire Police said.
Her family said she was a "much-loved mum, nan, sister and a great friend".
Officers continued to appeal for dashcam footage and witnesses.
Paying tribute, Ms Fisher's family said she worked as an auxiliary nurse at Fulwood Hall Hospital and attended Fulwood Free Methodist Church.
"She enjoyed helping out at a children's ministry and volunteering at a local charity shop in Fulwood," they added.
"In her spare time Carol loved walking her beloved dog Milo and chatting to fellow dog walkers as she went.
"Carol was a truly beautiful lady inside and out, who was loved by all who knew her and was always available to help anyone who needed it."
The Lancashire force said: "Our investigation to establish exactly what occurred is still ongoing and we are asking anybody who saw the collision, or who has CCTV or dashcam of it, to come forward."
