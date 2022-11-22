Burnley hog roast training centre plans approved
Plans to turn a large detached house into a hog roast training centre have been approved despite concerns about the smell of cooking.
A decision on The Spitting Pig Company Ltd's application to convert The Rookery in Pasturegate was deferred by Burnley councillors last month.
But permission was granted after the local authority was told most cooking would take place inside the premises.
Cooking outdoors will only take place once a month, the company said.
The council received 14 objections to the planning application.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said a planning officer's report told the committee: "Officers are satisfied that the roasting of the hogs taking place in the back garden once a month would not cause a significant detrimental impact on the amenity of the neighbours to warrant a refusal of the planning application.
"To mitigate any concerns a condition is proposed to ensure that hog roasting is restricted to being in the back garden (with details of location to ensure it is away from the boundary), and how many roasts will take place per month.
"This has to be a reasonably worded condition and it is suggested that four hog roasts a month could be the limit."
