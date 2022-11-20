Three-year-old girl and man killed in M6 crash
- Published
A three-year-old girl and a man, 79, have died after two cars crashed on a motorway.
Two other adults were taken to hospital with serious injuries after the M6 collision near Preston before 17:50 GMT on Saturday, Lancashire Police said.
Officers say the 79-year-old was driving a Porsche when it was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall in which the girl was travelling.
The scene was described as "traumatic" for witnesses and emergency services.
The other two injured people were also in the Vauxhall.
Sgt Craig Booth, from Lancashire Police, said: "These are very sad and tragic circumstances.
"This was a traumatic scene for all witnesses and emergency services involved, I would like to pass on my thanks for their dedication in dealing with an incident which can only be described as horrific."
The motorway was shut for several hours while repairs were made to the southbound carriage between junctions 29 and 28.
Police appealed for anyone with information and footage to contact them.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.