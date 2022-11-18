Blackpool Illuminations to feature drone light displays
Blackpool Illuminations will soon feature state-of-the-art light shows using drones.
Funding of £4.5m will be used to boost the Lancashire resort's annual display, which first began in 1879.
The investment, under Blackpool's Town Deal, will also be spent on upgrading electrical infrastructure and on more LED lighting and other technologies.
Energy costs for this year's four-month display will be about £200,000 due to soaring electricity prices.
The council's Tourism, Economy and Communities Scrutiny Committee was told "new manufacturing techniques would increase the lifespan of features and help minimise maintenance", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A report to the committee also said: "The service continues to invest in LED lighting and other low-power consumption technology which is particularly important in the current climate of higher energy costs."
It adds: "In-principle agreement is in place to develop Blackpool Illuminations' own drone display working in partnership with Lancaster University creating indoor and outdoor shows."
A five-year investment programme has already seen nearly a mile of infrastructure upgrades including improvements to the Illuminations' control system.
'Renewable energy'
Additional power supplies will be provided in the town centre and on the Promenade headlands and infrastructure will be upgraded on the Tower Festival headland.
Investment has also been made in the manufacturing process for new displays with some production speeds doubled, while a new 3D printing robot is set to "revolutionise manufacture", the council said.
Three "significant" new features will also be produced each year for the duration of the Town Deal project, with designs by creative curator Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, established artists and the in-house Illuminations design team.
The Golden Mile was the first section of the Illuminations to benefit from new investment this year, with an art-deco style display of 21 pieces made up of arches, wings and fans.
While energy costs have increased, the council says consumption has been cut by 75% since 1999 thanks to switching to LED displays using renewable energy.