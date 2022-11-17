Family pay tribute to woman killed in Morecambe crash
- Published
A woman who was knocked down and killed while coming home from a country dancing class was "known for her zest for life", her family has said.
Gill Gale, 84, was hit by an Audi Quattro A4 in Longton Drive, Morecambe, Lancashire, at 21:15 GMT on Monday.
A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of drugs has been released on bail.
Paying tribute, her family said she would be greatly missed.
Ms Gale, the practice manager at West End Medical Surgery, "was a much-loved mum, grandma and great grandma, and friend to many," her family added.
"The news of Gill's tragic death has been devastating news and she will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her."
Sgt Craig Booth, from Lancashire Police, urged any witnesses to come forward.
