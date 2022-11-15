Man who groomed girl on Snapchat before raping her jailed
A "very dangerous" man who used Snapchat to groom a teenager before raping her has been jailed.
Lancashire Police said Shah Sikander, 36, of Warrington, Cheshire, used the messaging app to convince the girl he was a 22-year-old man called Sanchez and arranged to meet her in July 2021.
He then drove the 14-year-old to a remote site in Preston and raped her.
Sikander admitted rape and child abduction at Preston Crown Court and was jailed for 12 years.
A police representative said Sikander sent the girl, who had been clear that she was under the age of 16, a photograph of a younger man on the app and then "offered to shower her with gifts".
He went on to talk about "meeting up for sex and successfully convinced her to send sexualised images of herself to him", they said.
'Sexual predator'
He subsequently persuaded her to meet her in Poulton-le-Fylde on 15 July, before driving her to the remote location in Preston, raping her and then driving her to Blackpool and leaving her in the town centre.
The police representative said the girl told her family later that evening what had happened and Sikander was identified using CCTV footage and arrested on the M6 the following day.
In a victim impact statement, the girl said she tried "not to think about what happened but when I do I cry".
"It's something I really struggle to talk about but I'll try, she said.
"I find images can pop into my mind and I'll be with my friends and suddenly be sad. It really lowers my mood."
She said Sikander had made her "feel stupid", adding: "I often feel like it was my fault. Could I have changed it? How naïve have I been."
Speaking after sentencing, Det Con Jamie Robinson said Sikander was "a very dangerous man who targeted a child and put her through a horrendous ordeal".
"However, he underestimated the resilience of that child, her supportive family, and our joint determination to bring him to justice," he said.
He added that the girl had been "completely innocent and was entitled to go onto social media and socialise without a sexual predator targeting her".
However, he said what happened "should serve as a timely reminder to both parents and children to be cautious when using social media and not to take everybody at their word".
