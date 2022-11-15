Blackburn Go Ape treetop adventure park plans considered
Plans for a £200,000 Go Ape treetop adventure park in Lancashire could soon get the go-ahead.
Proposals for the attraction in Witton Country Park in Blackburn would not affect green belt land, a report found.
The park, which features rope crossings and zip wires, is set to be approved by councillors on Thursday.
Planner Martin Kenny said the project, which will create 21 jobs, is "an appropriate exception for development" within the protected area.
The adventure park will be located on land near The Pavilion in Preston New Road and is set to open next spring, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The course, developed by Adventure Forest Ltd, will be made up of access towers, platforms on trees, timber and wire crossings, zip wires and zip wire landing platforms.
Mr Kenny said the proposal "will not harm the openness of the green belt, nor conflict with the purpose of including land within it".
He added that no trees would be removed for construction of the course and platforms will be made from lightweight timber.
An existing disused toilet container building will be replaced with a timber-clad steel shipping container which will be used as a reception, equipment store and staff office in a move planners described as a "visual improvement".
When the application was submitted in September, Blackburn with Darwen Council's leader Phil Riley and Conservative opposition group leader John Slater welcomed the proposals as a major potential tourist attraction for the area.
