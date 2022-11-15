Driver arrested after woman, 84, killed in Morecambe
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after an elderly woman was struck and killed in Lancashire.
The 84-year-old was hit by an Audi Quattro A4 in Longton Drive, Morecambe, at 21:15 GMT on Monday, police said.
The driver, a 32-year-old man from neighbouring Heysham, was not injured and was also held on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Lancashire Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Sgt Craig Booth said: "These are very tragic and sad circumstances and our thoughts are with the lady and her family at this time.
"While we have made an arrest, we are keen to speak to anyone with information, who saw what happened or who may have dashcam footage which can help with our enquiries."