Laura Nuttall: Cancer patient's family celebrates early Christmas
A young woman who was given 12 months to live in 2018 said she had "the most amazing day" after her family celebrated Christmas early.
Laura Nuttall, 22, recently underwent her fourth major surgery but her tumour returned days later and had spread.
All of her family came together to celebrate Christmas on Sunday.
Laura, from Barrowford in Lancashire, said it had been a good distraction from radiotherapy "especially grandma's cheesecake".
She added the kindness they had been shown had "blown us away".
Laura was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme - the most aggressive form of brain cancer - in 2018 following a routine eye test and given an initial prognosis of 12 months.
Since then she has ticked off various "bucket list" goals including graduating this summer, completing the Great North Run and presenting a BBC weather forecast.
Comedian Peter Kay, who has raised funds for Laura's treatment, recently took the family out to lunch.
Her mother Nicola told BBC Breakfast "things feel pretty bleak" after her daughter's tumour grew back within days of being removed.
She said: "Laura has two weeks of quite intense radiotherapy.
"So we just thought rather than wait we'll bring Christmas forward."
Her sister Gracie added: "It's been absolutely lovely.
"It's given us something else to think abut when there's so much else going on.
"So many people have been so kind to us, there's been so many presents and cards and crackers."
