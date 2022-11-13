Blackpool crash: Man dies after holding onto moving taxi
- Published
A man who was holding the outside of a moving taxi and thrown from it was fatally hit by a Mercedes driving in the opposite direction, police say.
The victim, believed to be in his 30s and from Fleetwood, died at the scene on Blackpool Promenade at about 00:20 GMT on Sunday.
The Mercedes driver and a man, aged 45, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Police have described the investigation as "complex".
The driver of the taxi was held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Sgt Martin Wilcock, from Lancashire Police, said it was "a complex investigation and we need people to come forward to tell us what they saw".
"Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant or small, could assist our enquiries."