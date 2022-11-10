Historic England adds 10 North West sites to At Risk register
A fire-damaged house, a tank furnace and six churches have been added to Historic England's At Risk register in the North West of the country.
The list highlights deteriorating buildings that could be lost.
Historic England (HE) said Thornton Manor in Wirral, the Tank House in St Helens and churches in Liverpool, Knowsley and Macclesfield were at risk.
It has also taken 10 sites off the regional register, including five churches and three country houses.
HE said the list was the "yearly health-check" of the country's "most valued historic places and those most at risk of being lost forever as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development".
A representative said over the past year, 10 North West buildings and sites had been added to the list "because of their deteriorating condition" and 10 sites had had "their futures secured".
Among those added to the list were the Grade I listed Parish Church of St Anne at Haughton in Denton, Greater Manchester, which was described as "a monument of creativity, individuality and opulence".
HE said the church had been added to the register over concerns about potential damage caused by "vibrations from the nearby M67".
The body said the Tank House in St Helens, a Grade II listed site and the "best surviving example of a late 19th Century glassmaking tank furnace building in England" was also at risk, along with Wirral's Thornton Manor, the original residence of Viscount Leverhulme which was damaged in a fire in February, and Tranmere's Clifton Park Estate.
Mossley Hill Baptist Church and Kensington's Christ Church in Liverpool, Knowsley's Church of St Chad in Knowsley and Macclesfield's Church of St John the Baptist and the Church of St Paul were also added to the register.
However, HE said "thanks to heritage partners and dedicated teams of volunteers, community groups, charities, owners and councils" working with the organisation, 10 sites had been saved.
Among those taken off the list were Grade II listed Bank Hall in Bretherton, Lancashire, which was last used by the Army in World War Two and had been abandoned and roofless for decades, and the Church of Saints Peter, Paul and St Philomena in New Brighton, Wirral, and its well-known "Dome of Home" roof, a landmark which was sought out by sailors returning from perilous Atlantic voyages in years gone by.
Also removed from the register were the Church of St James at Westhoughton in Bolton, Fooden Hall in Bolton-by-Bowland, the Church of St Mary in Prescot, the Audlem Baptist Chapel in Audlem, Cheshire.
In Cumbria, the Church of St Michael in Lamplugh, part of Hadrian's Wall, Kirkoswal Castle and Moot Hall were removed from the list, while High Hill in Alston Moor was added.
