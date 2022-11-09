Ukraine war: Briton Simon Lingard killed in conflict
- Published
A British man has been killed while fighting in Ukraine.
Simon Lingard, from Blackburn, Lancashire, died when his unit was attacked on Monday.
His family described him as "the bravest man" and a "true hero", who went to Ukraine to "stand up for what he believed was right".
A Foreign Office spokesperson said it was supporting the family of a British national who had lost his life in Ukraine.
"We are in touch with the local authorities in connection with his death," they added.
Paying tribute on social media, Mr Lingard's 17-year-old son Jackson said: "I can't put into words how much he is (and will be) missed.
"But I'm comforted to know that this happened doing what he loved and surrounded by friends.
"I love you dad, I'm so proud of you."
Stacey Longworth, the mother of Mr Lingard's two children, said he had been a soldier for most of his life and was a former member of the parachute regiment.
She said she was "just waiting for him to tell me he was going to go" when the Russian invasion started.
Ms Longworth said she kept in touch with him when possible while he was in Ukraine before getting a phone call on Monday night to say he had been killed.
'Loved and adored'
"I'm aware they were under attack, and that it was shrapnel, and that it was instant," she said.
"I've been in contact with close friends of his in Ukraine. They are absolutely distraught."
She said telling his two sons their father had died had been "the most difficult thing I've ever had to do".
"We want people to remember him as a hero.
She described Mr Lingard, who was known as Grimmy to his friends, as "very funny [and] an inspiration".
"He was loved and adored by so many," she said.
