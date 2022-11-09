Lancashire MPs disappointed by revised boundary changes
Two Conservative MPs whose constituencies would be altered under a planned shake of England's electoral map have said they are "disappointed" by the revised boundary changes.
The Boundary Commission proposes a single new seat in Lancashire of Pendle and Clitheroe, including Whalley.
Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans said the "major" changes to his constituency "carved up communities".
Andrew Stephenson, MP for Pendle, said he was "surprised" the area was split.
Boundary commission officials are redrawing constituency boundaries to ensure between 69,724 and 77,062 people live in each one, with the new map to be used at the next general election, expected in 2024.
Previous proposals for the creation of a Burnley and Bacup constituency would be abandoned, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The Hyndburn seat would no longer extend to include three wards from Ribble Valley, but keeps Haslingden.
Mr Evans said he was "very disappointed", adding: "These are major changes which carve up communities in the Ribble Valley and I do hope that the commission looks again."
"It would be better to keep the whole local authority area together," he added.
Mr Stephenson said he was "disappointed" that the revised plan took Brierfield and Reedley out of the Pendle constituency.
He added: "Since 2010, I have worked tirelessly to champion the £32m redevelopment of Brierfield Mills.
"I supported the boundary commission's initial proposals which kept all of Pendle together and am therefore surprised and disappointed."
Under the plans, the Rossendale and Darwen constituency would gain all of the Blackburn South and Lower Darwen ward.
A previous proposal to heavily redraw it and rename it West Pennine Moors and include Haslingden has been scrapped.
Rossendale and Darwen MP, Jake Berry said he was pleased the commission had "seen sense", adding: "Residents from Lower Darwen made it very clear that they were part of Darwen and not Blackburn."
Tim Bowden, secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said it did its best to consider "different factors", including geographical features, schools, local bus routes and GP surgeries, when redrawing the boundaries.
He said constituency names attracted "passionate views" and it would listen to people's feelings.
A consultation on the latest plans closes on 5 December with boundary changes due to be finalised in July.