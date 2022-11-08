Suicide prevention classes run by Fulwood nurse's parents
- Published
The parents of a young woman who took her own life have gone back to her old high school to talk about how vital it is to openly discuss mental health.
Sharon and Paul O'Gara, whose daughter Mary died aged 27, are hoping to tackle any stigmas associated with suicide.
"We hope that the three hours we spend can save a life," said Mrs O'Gara.
Those who took part in a session at Corpus Christi Catholic High in Preston said the course had helped them talk freely about their mental health.
Suicide is the biggest killer of people aged 35 and under in the UK, according to the suicide prevention charity Papyrus.
Mary, a nurse from Fulwood who had suffered long-term depression, took her own life in May 2020.
Since then her family have formed a charity which provides suicide awareness and prevention training.
It is aimed at schools and colleges but also anyone who works with young people.
Mr O'Gara said: "We know Mary's [depression] started from the age of 12 or 13 and by hopefully equipping people they can spot children who are in crisis."
He said preparing the courses had underlined the need for clear, direct communication with young people.
"One of the things I would have asked her is 'Does she feel suicidal?'
"Prior to the training I would never gone near that word."
Hayley Morris, from Corpus Christi, said that element of the course had really struck a chord with her.
"Talking about suicide is something I might have questioned previously.
"By openly saying the word 'suicide' you acknowledge this can be the reality for some people," she said.
Mrs O'Gara and her husband have joined forces with campaigners 3 Dads Walking - three fathers who lost their own children to suicide and who want suicide prevention education to be compulsory in schools.
"Their petition is vital and the government need to sit up and listen," said Mrs O'Gara.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk